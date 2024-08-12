VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.26

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $97.40 million and $10,177.79 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,004,265 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,998,989.17313454 with 76,998,995.30945738 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.22721257 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,948.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

