Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.7 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $7.30 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

