Victoria’s Secret & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 3,435 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. 2,313,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

