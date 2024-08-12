Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 98.4% in July

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
VIOT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.09. 209,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.