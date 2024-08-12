Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 98.4% in July

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VIOT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.09. 209,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

