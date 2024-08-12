Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, an increase of 3,931.7% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,353,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,022 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

