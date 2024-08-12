Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 347426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

VWAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Volkswagen AG will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

