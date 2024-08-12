Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 on Monday. Vontobel has a 1-year low of C$64.07 and a 1-year high of C$64.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.80.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

