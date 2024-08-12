Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 on Monday. Vontobel has a 1-year low of C$64.07 and a 1-year high of C$64.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.80.
About Vontobel
