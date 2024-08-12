W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

