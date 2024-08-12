Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,489. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

