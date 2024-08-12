Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.57.

WRBY opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 44.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Warby Parker by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 308,472 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

