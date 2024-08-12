WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.31.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,328,000 after buying an additional 688,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after buying an additional 462,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

