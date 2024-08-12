Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $114.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $116.29, with a volume of 809550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.73.
WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
