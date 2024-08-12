Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.98, with a volume of 370106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

