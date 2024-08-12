Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wesfarmers Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $24.77.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.