Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

