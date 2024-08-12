Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 28th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $155.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

