Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $184.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.56.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $162.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Wix.com by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 137,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.