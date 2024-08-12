Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.16

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 614040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

