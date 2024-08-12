WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 979.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WONDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. WonderFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

