WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 979.4% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WONDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. WonderFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WonderFi Technologies
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.