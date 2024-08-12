WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 950 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 990 ($12.65) to GBX 950 ($12.14) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 910 ($11.63).

WPP traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 690.20 ($8.82). The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,004. WPP has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.38) and a one year high of GBX 856.80 ($10.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 760.86. The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,604.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

