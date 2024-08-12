Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139.86 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $21.24 or 0.00035662 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $139.86 million and $40.90 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,585,878 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,594,270.58693938. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.6897931 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $28,593,129.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

