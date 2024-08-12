Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.13 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $11.06 billion and approximately $794,518.12 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12807842 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $411,201.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

