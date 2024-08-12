WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 29,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,109. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

