WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 29,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,109. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
