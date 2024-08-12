XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. XOMA has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

