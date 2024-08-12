Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 4.9%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.83. 468,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 654,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Xometry Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $749.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry



Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

