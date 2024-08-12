Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 5.5 %
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.