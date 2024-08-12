Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 5.5 %

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

