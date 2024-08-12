Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YAMCY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. 106,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,095. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

