Zentry One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.99 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Zentry token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $92.63 million and $5.99 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,481,622,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,791,524,774 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,481,622,842.81472 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01529369 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,521,664.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

