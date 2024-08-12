Zilliqa Trading Up 7.2% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $260.31 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,393,945,201 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,427,785 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

