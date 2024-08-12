Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ Z opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

