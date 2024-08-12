Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.