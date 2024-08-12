Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.