Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $283,596.48 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $822,788.55.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

