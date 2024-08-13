0x Price Tops $0.30 (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $257.57 million and $16.57 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

