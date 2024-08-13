0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $523,322.56

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $523,322.56 and approximately $10,471.50 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

