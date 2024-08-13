10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

TXG traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 263,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,153,000 after buying an additional 3,029,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after purchasing an additional 553,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

