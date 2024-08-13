11,932 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $460,431,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VICI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 331,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties



VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

