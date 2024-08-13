25,506 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,518. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $146.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

