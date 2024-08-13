37,127 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 1,180,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

