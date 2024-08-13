42-coin (42) Price Down 4.3% This Week

42-coin (42) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. 42-coin has a total market cap of $675,571.91 and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $16,085.06 or 0.26572749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010492 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 486.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.