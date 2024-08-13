4imprint Group plc (FOUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

4imprint Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 5,320 ($67.93) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,075 ($52.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,780 ($86.57). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,938.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,989.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($94.04) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

