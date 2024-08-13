5,339 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.