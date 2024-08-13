5,339 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
