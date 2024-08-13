54,653 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $406,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:BE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 4,610,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

