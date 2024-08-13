8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.96.

8X8 Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.56. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. 8X8’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

