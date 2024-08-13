AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELUXY remained flat at $16.31 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

