Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,857. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

