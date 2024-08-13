ABBC Coin (ABBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $140,808.52 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,252,059 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
