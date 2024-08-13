Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.24. 4,920,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

