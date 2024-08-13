ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $16,973.81 and approximately $168.78 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,490.58 or 0.99921171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000009 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

