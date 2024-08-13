Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 208,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,039. The company has a market cap of $204.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 553,377 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

