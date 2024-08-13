abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Plans GBX 7.30 Dividend

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 153.05 ($1.95) on Tuesday. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.70 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.56.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £17,301.88 ($22,091.27). In other abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total value of £183,042.86 ($233,711.52). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,301.88 ($22,091.27). 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

